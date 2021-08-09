Donna Tinker, age 65, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 11, at 3 p.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. service time on Wednesday.

Donna was born in Jefferson County, Kentucky, on April 10, 1956, to John Edward and Joy Ann Carter Tinker. She retired from the Kentucky State Police where she worked in the records office. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and will be remembered for her love of bowling.

She is survived by her son, John Sylvester Tinker (Medra); her mother, Joy Ann Carter Tinker; brother, Michael Tinker; sisters, Barbara Manley, Patricia Leigh Ferguson, Margaret Isham; granddaughter, Moxie Tinker; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, John Tinker, she is preceded in death by her sister, Cathy Ann Clark.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Service information

Aug 11
Visitation
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
1:00PM-3:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Aug 11
Celebration Of Life Services
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
3:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
