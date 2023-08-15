Services for Donna Young Hockensmith, 68, the widow of Stephen "Steve" Hockensmith, will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Hockensmith died Monday, Aug. 14.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Hockensmith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

