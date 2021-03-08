Donna Lou Gross Gershman, 92, passed away on March 7, 2021.
The daughter of Ted and Jeanne (Jacobs) Gross, she was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Donnie graduated from Walnut Hills High School and attended the University of Cincinnati until marrying Irvine Gershman and moving to Frankfort, Ky. Always an athletic and daring woman, in her youth she had an airplane pilot's license, and later in her 40s owned a Harley Davidson sportster.
She was very connected to the Frankfort community through leading a girl scout troop, her membership at the Frankfort Country Club, working with the Kentucky Book Fair, and volunteering with the Red Cross where she trained lifeguards and water safety instructors and taught adult swimming.
After being hired to run the aquatic program and manage pool maintenance at Kentucky State College, she finished her college degree and received her Masters degree at the University of Kentucky.
Donnie was devoted to Kentucky State University, teaching in the health/rec/physical education department and supporting the football program, until retiring after 30 years in May of 1991.
Donnie was an avid reader of books and magazines of all kinds, and an enthusiast of football, basketball, tennis, golf, and NASCAR. She was a regular Kentucky river rat, and enjoyed traveling in her RV to various places in the U.S., including to her oceanside lot at South Padre Island, Texas, with the current dear doggo always by her side, starting with Growley, then Willie, Sissy Meigs, Max, Bucky, Rusty, and Teddy, and ending with Rollo (aka dba Roscoe).
Donnie leaves behind her three children, Mark Tobias of Portland, Oregon, Elizabeth Ann (Boo) of Slatington, Pa., and Joan Frances (Jody) of Frankfort, Ky., and honorary son Council Rudolph of Tampa, Fla.
A memorial service will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Thursday with visitation preceding at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Franklin County Humane Society. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.