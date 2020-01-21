Donnie Joe McNabb, of Frankfort, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the age of 65.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mae Wallace; his twin brother, Danny Ray McNabb; and his siblings, Jane McNabb and Michael McNabb.
Joe is survived by his brother, Ronnie “Rosco” McNabb; his sister, Brenda Greenwell; his nieces, Melinda Shirley, Tammy McNabb, Hope Bryant, Brooke Shirley and Abby Shirley; and his Every Day Matters Family.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.
