Donnie Parrish Cox, 77, husband of Ada Russell Cox, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Tabitha Cox, Carolyn Tipton, Deborah (Cain) Partin, Melissa (Rona) Hutchins, and Cathy Tibbits; as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three sisters, and two brothers.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

Service information

Apr 20
Funeral Service
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Apr 19
Visitation
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Apr 20
Burial
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
