Donnie Wayne Cook, age 70, departed from this life into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Services will be held at Choateville Christian Church on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at noon with Rev. Mike Napier officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Choateville Christian Church from 10 a.m. until noon service time on Tuesday.

Donnie was a machinist for Allied Signal (Bendix), a member of Choateville Christian Church, an avid UK fan, and loved riding his motorcycle.

Donnie is survived by his wife Robin; sons, Keith (Lisa), Tommy (Denise) and Nick; daughters, Jessica (Cory), Megan (Dylan), Jekylah, Janay and Kendall; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Brenda (Joe) and Libby (John); two bonus daughters, Dawn (James) and Christy; and five bonus grandchildren.

Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Cecil Franklin and Donald Cook; and a daughter, Bethany.

Serving as pallbearers will be Keith, Tommy and Nick Cook, Cory Lankford, Dylan Weisman and Ashton Allen. Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Donnie’s name to Choateville Christian Church and Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

