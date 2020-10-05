Services for Doris Ann Baker, 76, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Faith Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at Faith Baptist Church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Baker died Saturday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Athlete of the Week: Frankfort's Vermillion leads Panthers in scoring
- Tamera A. Magee: Tips for healthier snacking
- Rev. Ron Moore Jr.: Trusting in the Lord — Develop a relationship with God
- Louisiana governor: Alcohol sales can resume in stadiums
- Adebayo upgraded to questionable for Game 4 of NBA Finals
- Jets' Darnold says shoulder improving, unsure if he'll play
- Bills D finally makes a stand in sealing win over Raiders
- Patriots without RB Sony Michel vs Chiefs
Most Popular
Articles
- Not-guilty plea entered in assault, imprisonment case
- Zoning change public hearing planned for proposed Versailles Road development
- Former FCS finance director sentenced to 60 months in federal prison
- City commissioners spar over past Parker move, hear parks update
- Dead cats lead to citizen outcry, police investigation
- County's rising COVID numbers cause for concern
- 'Back the Blue' Rally draws community support, protest
- FCSO arrests four in string of thefts
- Thorobred Trail on the road to completion
- Three locals named to Ky. Agency for Substance Abuse Policy
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter: It's time for a community conversation about local parks (18)
- Guest columnist: End the war on America's police officers (14)
- Guest columnist: KCDC is to recruit, not represent, industry (14)
- Ask the City Commission Candidates: What changes should Frankfort make in its economic development strategy? (14)
- Letter: 'Russian mob' infiltrating evangelical community, NRA and GOP (13)
- Letter: Media has lost its credibility (10)
- State Journal complaint says city violated open meetings law prior to firing city manager (9)
- Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 (9)
- Letter: McConnell using food aid as bargaining chip for next COVID-19 relief bill (9)
- On 200th anniversary of Daniel Boone's death, two cemeteries still claim his remains (8)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.