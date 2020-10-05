Services for Doris Ann Baker, 76, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Faith Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at Faith Baptist Church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Baker died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription