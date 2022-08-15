Doris C. Sudduth

Services for Doris C. Sudduth, 80, will be held at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, by Kyle McDaniel. Burial will follow in Pigeon Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. She passed away Saturday.

Doris was the daughter of Homer Crawford and Ottie Lou Hazelwood Crawford. She was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

