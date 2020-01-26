VERSAILLES — Services for Doris Sims Flora, 84, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at New Hope Baptist Church in Versailles. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Clark Legacy Center is in charge of arrangements. Flora died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Flora as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

