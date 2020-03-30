VERSAILLES — Services for Doris Frances Neal Moye, 99, will be private at Clark Funeral Home with burial in Versailles Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Moye died Sunday.

