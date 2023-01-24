Doris Jane Caudle Harrod, age 70, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Josh Rayborn officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Tuesday.

Doris Jane Harrod.jpg

Doris Jane Harrod

Mrs. Harrod was born in Frankfort on April 21, 1952, to the late James Dorsey Caudle and Lela Elsie Turley Caudle. She retired from Kentucky State Retirement Systems. 

