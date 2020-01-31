Services for Doris Jean Barnett, 91, widow of Harold Barnett, will be noon Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Barnett died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Barnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription