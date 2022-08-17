Doris Jean Hockensmith Howard

Doris Jean Daniel Hockensmith Howard, age 89, passed away at home on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Everett Hawkins officiating, assisted by Bro. Ronnie McKinney. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022. 

Ms. Howard was born in Powell County, Kentucky, on February 27, 1933, to the late Robert L. Daniel and Crystal Pinkey Patrick Daniel. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church and attended Peaks Mill Christian Church. She will be remembered for her loving and giving nature. 

