Services for Doris Jean Hockensmith Howard, 89, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. She died Sunday.

