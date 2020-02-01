Doris Jean (Jackson) Barnett, age 91, wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with the Lord on January 30, 2020 at the age of 91. Doris was born in Frankfort in 1928 to John Jackson Jr. and Lula Mae (Harrod) Jackson. Doris is survived by her children: Linda J. Haines (San Antonio, Texas); Cindy G. Reese (St. Augustine, Florida); and Harold W. Barnett (Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida). She is also fondly remembered by: her half-sister, Shirley Jackson Murphy, Frankfort; granddaughter Lindsey Haines, San Antonio, Texas; and step-grandson Chris (Sky) Wood, Cool Springs, Idaho; as well as a brother and sister-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Doris and her husband Harold Barnett moved to Nashville, Tennessee. in 1956 where they raised their family. She was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church, retired from the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County and then moved with her husband to St. Augustine, Florida, where she resided until her death.
Visitation is Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at Clark Legacy Funeral Home, 3000 Versailles Road, Frankfort, with memorial service to follow. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3250 Versailles Road. Memorial flowers and donations are not necessary
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.