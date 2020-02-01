Doris Jean (Jackson) Barnett
Buy Now

Doris Jean (Jackson) Barnett, age 91, wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with the Lord on January 30, 2020 at the age of 91. Doris was born in Frankfort in 1928 to John Jackson Jr. and Lula Mae (Harrod) Jackson. Doris is survived by her children: Linda J. Haines (San Antonio, Texas); Cindy G. Reese (St. Augustine, Florida); and Harold W. Barnett (Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida). She is also fondly remembered by: her half-sister, Shirley Jackson Murphy, Frankfort; granddaughter Lindsey Haines, San Antonio, Texas; and step-grandson Chris (Sky) Wood, Cool Springs, Idaho; as well as a brother and sister-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris and her husband Harold Barnett moved to Nashville, Tennessee. in 1956 where they raised their family. She was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church, retired from the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County and then moved with her husband to St. Augustine, Florida, where she resided until her death.

Visitation is Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at Clark Legacy Funeral Home, 3000 Versailles Road, Frankfort, with memorial service to follow. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3250 Versailles Road. Memorial flowers and donations are not necessary

To send flowers to the family of Doris Barnett, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Clark Legacy Center
3000 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Visitation begins.
Feb 5
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
12:00PM
Clark Legacy Center
3000 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 5
Committal
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
1:00PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Committal begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription