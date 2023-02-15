Doris Jean Shouse

Doris Jean Samples Shouse, age 85, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 15, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. Dr. Mike Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023. 

Mrs. Shouse was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky, on June 29, 1937, to the late Earl Samples and Beulah Curry Samples. She retired from Kentucky State Government Department of Agriculture and was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church. 

