Doris Lewis, 77, widow of Joe Lewis, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. A native of Frankfort, she was born on Dec. 10, 1941, to the late Johnny D. and Pearl Barber Underwood. She was a homemaker and attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Michael Lewis, Rosetta Miller, Danny Joe Lewis and Billy Joe Lewis, all of Frankfort; her sister, Sharon Brewer, Frankfort; her brother, Doug Underwood, Frankfort; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Tiffany Eastman and Clarence.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
