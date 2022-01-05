LAWRENCEBURG — A celebration of life service for Doris McBride Vittitow, 89, will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Vittitow died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Vittitow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

