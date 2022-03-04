Doris Jean Tracy Perry, 84, widow of Luther R. Perry, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Born in Frankfort on May 25, 1937, Doris was the daughter of the late Luther and Myrtle Dalton Tracy.

She is survived by three daughters, Kathy Baker, Vicki Waizenhofer, and Tina Perry; two sons, Timothy Gibson and Troy Perry; a brother, Molten Tracy; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Terry Perry; and several siblings.

Doris spent many years caring for children in her home. "Nana Doris" was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by many. She was a genuine, caring person who gave to various charities, enjoyed crossword puzzles, and loved animals, especially her cats Simon and Charlie.

Visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, with brief service at 7 p.m. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

