Doris R. Hinds, formerly Doris Rooney, 98, who was state president and a national officer in PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization), died Friday, February 17, 2023, in Florence, Kentucky. Mrs. Hinds served as President of the Kentucky PEO from 1995 to 1996 and was on the national PEO board from 1996 to 1999, heading up the association’s financial planning and election of national officers. She was married for over 70 years to Charles F. Hinds, Kentucky State Librarian and Director of Kentucky’s Archives and Records, who died on August 14, 2019.
Services for Mrs. Hinds will be conducted by Rev. Jimmy Baughman of Stanford, Kentucky, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at noon. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
Mrs. Hinds is survived by her son, Joseph (Joe) Hinds in Florence, Kentucky, retired from four military services, last serving with NCIS on cases in Afghanistan and Iraq; her grandson, John A. Hinds in Stevensville, Maryland, a Secret Service agent, serving six presidents; her four grandchildren, Meadow L. Welsh, Colin T. Welsh, Sarah E. Hinds and Kathryn J. Hinds in Davidsonville, Maryland. She has a large family, scattered throughout Kentucky. She is survived by her brother, Pat Rooney; and two sisters, Minnie McDonald and Anne Gutermuth.
Her father and mother, George and Ruby Rooney, raised their family similar to the television show “The Walton’s” in Valley Station, Kentucky, with her grandfather and grandmother Sherrard living in one bedroom, her mom and dad in another, and three brothers and four sisters living upstairs. You could hear “good-nights” echoing down the hall each evening.
Mrs. Hinds retired after serving the federal government for 20 years in the Department of Agriculture. She graduated from the University of Louisville in 1944, majoring in mathematics. She and her husband, who graduated from the University of Kentucky, were fun to watch when the two state rivals played each other in basketball or football. She was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority and Order of the Diamond in Beta Gamma Chapter at the University of Louisville. It was always fun to watch her when the two state rivals, UK and UofL, played each other because her husband and son went to UK. She was an outnumbered, die-hard Cardinal fan.
She served the Frankfort community for over six decades as a member of the Garden, Women’s, and local bridge clubs. She was a member of the Ascension Episcopal Church. She played tennis in Frankfort until she was 85 and only quit because she didn’t have anybody her age left to play with.
In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the PEO, a philanthropic organization for women. Please contact peokentuckypastpresidents@gmail.com for more information about how to make your donations in honor of Mrs. Hinds, former state president.
PEO celebrates the advancement of women; educates women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of a college; and motivates women to achieve their highest aspirations. It is a pioneer society for women, founded on January 21, 1869, by seven students at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Originally, a small campus friendship society, PEO soon blossomed to include women off campus. Today, this organization has grown from that tiny membership of seven to almost a quarter of a million members in chapters in the United States and Canada. The PEO Sisterhood is passionate about its mission: promoting educational opportunities for women. The sisterhood proudly makes a difference in women's lives with six philanthropies that include ownership of a two-year women's college, Cottey College, and five programs that provide higher educational assistance.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
