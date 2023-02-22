Doris R. Hinds, formerly Doris Rooney, 98, who was state president and a national officer in PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization), died Friday, February 17, 2023, in Florence, Kentucky. Mrs. Hinds served as President of the Kentucky PEO from 1995 to 1996 and was on the national PEO board from 1996 to 1999, heading up the association’s financial planning and election of national officers. She was married for over 70 years to Charles F. Hinds, Kentucky State Librarian and Director of Kentucky’s Archives and Records, who died on August 14, 2019.

Doris R. Hinds

Services for Mrs. Hinds will be conducted by Rev. Jimmy Baughman of Stanford, Kentucky, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at noon. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

