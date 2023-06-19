Services for Doris Smith Woodside, 91, wife of the late Kelly Woodside, will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Woodside died Sunday, June 18.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Woodside as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

