LAWRENCEBURG — A gathering for family and friends of Doris Sue Pence Shifflet, 76, wife of William O. “Bill” Shifflet Sr., will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Shifflet died Wednesday at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Shifflet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

