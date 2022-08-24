Doris Weakley Smith Dempsey, 89, of Frankfort, formerly of Simpsonville, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in Frankfort.

She was a member of the Simpsonville Christian Church. She worked for AT&T (formerly Bell South) for 30 years.

