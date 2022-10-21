Doris Willard Harrod, 90, widow of Thomas Jessie Harrod, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Estil Lee and Evelyn Curry Willard on November 23, 1931.

Harrod Pic.jpeg

Doris Willard Harrod

Mrs. Harrod was a secretary at the Cabinet of Health and Family Services and for the Eastern Kentucky University. She was also a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and a genealogist.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription