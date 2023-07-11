After a brief illness, Doris “Dee” Wilson Swain, 83, passed away Friday, July 7, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born Doris Louise Wilson, in Ashland, Kentucky, daughter of Morda and Lorena Wilson.

Doris Wilson Swain

A graduate of Ashland High School, she studied nursing at Berea College. Her first marriage produced two children, Robert (Robb) Edward Cabe II and Katha Renèe (Nè) Cabe. After her divorce, she returned to Ashland with her children. While working at King’s Daughters Hospital and Semet Solvay, she earned her bachelor’s degree at Morehead State University.

