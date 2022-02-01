Dorothy Alderson
Dorothy Brown Alderson, 82, passed away at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, on January 26, 2022. She was the wife of the late Elmore (Rooster) Alderson, Jr.

She is survived by her son, Pierre Green and daughters, Zelda Alderson and Shona Alderson, all of Frankfort; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as one brother, William (Gabby) Brown of Frankfort; two sisters, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Brown of Frankfort and Althea Hamilton of Detroit; and one aunt, Josiephen Caldwell of Detroit.

Service will be held at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m.
 
Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Service information

Feb 5
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 5, 2022
1:00PM
Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church
495 Duckers Road
Midway, KY 40601
Feb 5
Visitation
Saturday, February 5, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church
495 Duckers Road
Midway, KY 40601
