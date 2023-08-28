Dorothy June Alexander, born June 15, 1931, died peacefully on Aug. 25, 2023, at Morning Pointe of Frankfort. A native of Pulaski County, Kentucky, she was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Zora Vaught Alexander; a brother, William Alexander; and a sister, Ruth McDonald.

She is survived by a niece and her family in Ohio, and a number of cousins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription