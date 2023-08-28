Dorothy June Alexander, born June 15, 1931, died peacefully on Aug. 25, 2023, at Morning Pointe of Frankfort. A native of Pulaski County, Kentucky, she was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Zora Vaught Alexander; a brother, William Alexander; and a sister, Ruth McDonald.
She is survived by a niece and her family in Ohio, and a number of cousins.
Miss Alexander retired from the Kentucky State Department of Education in 1990, ending a 38-year career, which began as a teacher in a one-room school in Pulaski County near Somerset. She was supervisor of instruction in Pulaski County and the Cincinnati Public Schools for 18 years.
Active in a number of professional organizations, she served as president of the Kentucky Association of Educational Supervisors and the Kentucky Association of International Reading. She received an award from the Kentucky Association of School Administrators for outstanding leadership in educational supervision.
As a member of the International Order of King’s Daughters and Sons, she served as state chairman for the Chautauqua Scholarship Program for a number of years.
In earlier years, Dorothy was a member of Eden Baptist Church. Residing in Frankfort for more than 40 years, she was a member of South Frankfort Presbyterian Church where she served as deacon and elder.
Dorothy was an incredibly kind, generous and intelligent person who was a loyal friend to so many in her life.
There will be no visitation. Rogers Funeral Home of Frankfort is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life service will be held at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at noon with Dr. Marian Taylor, pastor, presiding. Graveside services will be conducted at Eden Cemetery, Somerset, Pulaski County, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Remembrance Trust Fund of South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, 224 Steele St., Frankfort, KY 40601, or to the Eden Cemetery Fund care of Clinton Estep, 177 Heritage Ave., Somerset, KY 42503.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.