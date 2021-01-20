Dorothy Marie Amburgey, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, January 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Gene Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at Fagan Cemetery in Frenchburg, Kentucky, at 2 p.m. on Monday. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 24, 2021.
Mrs. Amburgey was born in Frenchburg, Kentucky, on April 22, 1928, to Albert Sons and Ida Mae Proffit Sons. She was a long-time member of New Life Church.
She is survived by children, Linda Slemp (Roger), Ronnie Amburgey (Beth), Randy Amburgey, Steve Amburgey, Vickie Bowman; 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 34 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan Amburgey; sons, Wayne Warfield and Mike Amburgey.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
