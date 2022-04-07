Dorothy Ann Reed Ray, age 81, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Lonnie Bennett officiating. 

Dorothy Ray pic.jpg

Dorothy Ann Ray

Dorothy was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on July 18, 1940, to the late Lilburn Reed and Gertrude Gilbert Reed. She served as a secretary at Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance for over 20 years prior to retiring. In her spare time, she enjoyed going dancing. 

She is survived by her sons, Joe Ray (Rhonda) and Tommy Ray (Katie); siblings, David Reed and Barbara Blair; grandchildren, Tyler Ray, Zach Ray (Rachel), Laura Shingleton (Jesse), David Godbey; and great-grandchild, Harper Shingleton. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Garnett Ray. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription