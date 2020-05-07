Private services for Dorothy Burnette, 91, will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. Burnette died Tuesday.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Burnette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- KY Lottery
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
- 3-time Olympic runner Dathan Ritzenhein announces retirement
- Brescia captain says his team opposes resuming Serie A
- Bundesliga soccer to resume on May 16 in empty stadiums
- Mbappé gets top scorer award ahead of Ben Yedder
- British athletics body gets scathing criticism in review
Most Popular
Articles
- Body discovered off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is missing Frankfort woman
- Updated: Frankfort teen has been missing for six days
- 14th case of COVID-19 in Franklin County is a minor
- ‘A fascinating woman‘: Thomas remembered for talent, intelligence
- Man wounded by police was yelling at mother, report says
- Wearing a mask in Frankfort won't be required by law, but it will be highly recommended
- Franklin County farmer juggling effects of COVID-19 pandemic
- Guest columnists: Beshear's veto of SB 9 unnecessarily divides in effort to save lives
- What COVID-19 data could slow the reopening of Kentucky's economy?
- KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Frankfort
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter: Time to remove Trump, McConnell and Barr from office (7)
- Cameron responds to 'heavy-handed' action against protesters (7)
- Letter: Writer responds to 'misstatements' (6)
- Jim Waters: School choice left undone — again (6)
- City one step closer to drafting conservation easement for Leslie Morris Park; designation could make bike ban permanent (6)
- Guest columnist: FRMC is diligent in fight against COVID-19 (6)
- Editorial: Number of local COVID-19 cases should be straightforward answer, not multiple choice (5)
- Protesters advocating for Kentucky to reopen interrupt Beshear's press conference (5)
- Letter: Governor is killing economy, trampling on Constitution (5)
- Guest columnist: Looking at the COVID-19 numbers, social distancing is our recourse (5)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.