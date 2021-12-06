Dorothy D. Heyser Coslow Dec 6, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dorothy D. Heyser Coslow, 96, passed away at her home in Frankfort, Dec. 3, 2021. Dorothy D. Heyser Coslow She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Dempsey (Glenn); and daughter-in-law, Cindy Webb. Preceding her in death is her husband, Orville Coslow; her son, Ronald Webb; and her sister, Mary Ann Evarts. Services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Drive, Louisville. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Coslow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow: Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited. Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules. Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics. Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one. No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary. No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited. Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance. No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions. If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information. No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Today's e-Edition The State Journal The State Journal Latest Local News Cooper lifts Morehead St. over Presbyterian 71-66 Thunder rally, beat sliding Pistons to end 8-game skid Pacers pull away early, hold off Wizards for 116-110 win Peebles, McDowell lead Liberty over Delaware State 96-60 Canucks owner says Boudreau's 'record speaks for itself' Balanced attack carries Georgia State past Voorhees 80-51 Cummings scores 26 to lead Colgate over Columbia 89-61 Johnson leads Mercer past Coastal Carolina 74-69 More Local News > Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesShelby's Diner to open new location in FrankfortFPD allegedly find illegal drugs in roof of Frankfort man's vehicleGet some grub at the new Sub PubGarten sentenced to 30 years for 2018 murderFranklin Circuit Court indictments (Nov. 30)Deputies arrest local man on drug, paraphernalia chargesVersailles Road near I-64 to be widened, additional lanes addedMelissa BentonCrowds gather for 73rd Frankfort Christmas parade, Capitol tree lightingFCSO discovers drugs, paraphernalia and loaded gun at local woman's residence Images Videos CommentedAdams continues state voter registration clean up (18)Holmes Street corridor awarded $616K infrastructure grant (15)Guest columnist: Reform current pension benefits, ensure systems' future (13)Letter: Plenty of options to reduce energy, gas prices (12)Letter: 'Why should we again give money to KSU?' (10)Guest columnist: New projects highlight Ky.'s clout in Washington (8)Guest columnist: Stakes are too high to deny school choice, competition (7)Letter: 'Tax billionaires their fair share' (6)Commissioner requested KCDC dissolution action item to be added to city meeting agenda (6)Letter: 'How many senseless deaths from guns do we endure?' (5)Shelton throws name into judge-executive race (5)City commission contracts with local lobbying firm (4)Chanda Veno: Tell me you're from Kentucky without telling me you're from Kentucky (4)Permanent COVID-19 memorial unveiled at Capitol (4)Moore files for 6th term as 6th District magistrate (4)Guest columnist: 'Being at rest scares me' (4)CARTOON: No time for a special session (4)Fiscal Court Parks Committee hears presentation on Lakeview Park master plan (3)Austin Horn: A fond farewell (3)Crowds gather for 73rd Frankfort Christmas parade, Capitol tree lighting (3)Guest columnist: Parks staff works hard to keep golf course Frankfort's jewel (3)SJ welcomes Perkins as new reporter (3)How to talk about COVID vaccines at gatherings (3)Franklin County's football team loses semifinal game to Johnson Central (3)Editorial: City has bigger fish to fry than Broadway Bridge project (3)CARTOON: 10% off Kindness (2)Letter: The way a question is phrased influences answers (2)Editorial: Redistricting discussions shouldn't be rushed (2)Letter: Number of guns per capita in U.S. has doubled since 1968 (2)Bluegrass Berms one of state's best mountain bike teams in first year of competition (2)Franklin County's football team back in the final four of the state playoffs (2)Recently renovated F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium revealed to community (2)CARTOON: Watch your step on Broadway Bridge (2)Wells running for re-election as county judge-executive (2)Guest columnist: 'Is Frankfort a place where history is made?' (2)Two of seven charged in catalytic converter thefts case plead guilty (2)Editorial: Wanted: Ways to cut costs at Juniper Hill Golf Course (2)Fiscal court discusses possible treatment center (2)City gets clearer picture of occupational tax revenue (2)Guest columnist: Time to recalibrate supply chains, invest in workforce (2)Letter: Redistricting process in need of transparency (2)Elkhorn Middle student found with small knife at school; no one threatened (2)City leaders set 'modest increase' on some Juniper Hill golf rates (2)Beshear appoints 6th District fish and wildlife commissioner (1)Buffalo Trace launches online tool for public to explore distillery gardens, plant life (1)Wan'Dale Robinson is voted the G.O.A.T. among local high school football players (1)CARTOON: Sitting on Second Street (1)Native plants return to Josephine Sculpture Park (1)Guest columnist: America needs Thanksgiving (1)COVID cases in county increase by 85 in the last week (1)New traffic patterns announced for Second Street area (1)Frankfort man charged with strangling his girlfriend (1)Man charged with killing homeless shelter employee indicted for allegedly assaulting corrections officer (1)Chanda Veno: There's no place like the office (1)Local Scouts pick up 15 miles of litter (1)FPD: Man caught trespassing admits to possession of meth (1)KSU presidential search committee discusses schedule for selecting candidates (1)CARTOON: Got lungs? (1)Guest columnist: Hunger isn't off the table yet (1)Local man arrested on drug charges after fleeing from police (1)Miles off to a quick start at Tennessee (1)State Journal welcomes new reporter (1)You Asked: Will the developer meet the April 1, 2022 deadline to complete the parking garage for Parcels B and C? (1)Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week: Tate helps Flyer defense in second-round win (1)Franklin County falls out of top five counties for COVID vaccination rate (1)Letter: SJ's Horn will be missed (1)Guest columnist: K-State has its cards on the table (1)Zappe instrumental in WKU being bowl eligible (1)FPB establishes transmission charges with KyMEA (1)Franklin County's Moorman named district player of the year (1)Flyers prepared for state semi-final rematch with Johnson Central (1)Letter: Come out and support FCHS football in region title game (1)Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week: In-season change doesn't slow Franklin County's Hurst (1)Guest columnist: Digital connectivity fuels Ky.'s economic engine (1)Guest columnist: Teaching STEM is an urgent need that requires helping hands (1)Guest columnist: We eat while others are hungry (1)Naked man arrested on burglary, stalking charges (1)Rivalry renewed: Cats to visit Cards for Governor's Cup (1)SJ Digs: Report details KSU's financial troubles (1)Lawmaker proposing legislation to legalize recreational marijuana (1)Guest columnist: Ky. Dept. of Corrections needs to meet needs of those in their care (1)How to pay city, county property tax bills (1)Frankfort man pleads guilty to child abuse (1)COVID cases in county increase by 140 in a week (1)FPD: Man charged with drunk driving after leaving scene of accident (1)Guest columnist: Support the nursing workforce (1)Guest columnist: Giblet Awards call out lawmakers' secrecy (1)Guest columnists: Make your lung health a priority (1)Sharing thanks at Elkhorn Elementary School (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.