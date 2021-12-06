Dorothy D. Heyser Coslow, 96, passed away at her home in Frankfort, Dec. 3, 2021.  

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Dempsey (Glenn); and daughter-in-law, Cindy Webb. 

Preceding her in death is her husband, Orville Coslow; her son, Ronald Webb; and her sister, Mary Ann Evarts. 

Services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Drive, Louisville. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

