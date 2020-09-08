VERSAILLES — A graveside service for Dorothy Bargo Farmer, 77, the widow of Harold Farmer, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Farmer died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Farmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

