Dorothy Haddock

Dorothy Vaughan Haddock, aged 97 years, born Nov. 3, 1921, passed away peacefully on Sept. 24, 2019, surrounded by her family at The Mary Culver Home, Kirkwood, Missouri.
She was the beloved wife of the late James Nelson Haddock, MD; loving mother of Susan Haddock of Crestwood, Missouri, Bill (Mary) Haddock of Denver, Colorado, John (Pam) Haddock of Kailua, Hawaii, Roger (Julie) Haddock of Manchester, Missouri, and Ann Ross of Webster Groves, Missouri; beloved grandmother to Malia Haddock, Chris Bowerman, Martha Haddock, Andrew Haddock, Carolyn Haddock, Holly Haddock and Avery Ross; loving daughter of the late Cornelia and W.E. Vaughan; and sister of the late William Edmund Vaughan Jr.
Dorothy was born and raised in Forks of Elkhorn, Kentucky, and attended the University of Kentucky. Dot and Jim lived in a variety of locations including New York, Chicago, Lexington, Kentucky, Topeka, Kansas, Columbia, Missouri, before settling in Webster Groves, Missouri, where they were residents for over 50 years.
She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, The St. Louis Medical Auxiliary Society, The Weavers’ Guild of St. Louis and The Webster Groves Herb Society. She enjoyed travel, family vacations, spinning, weaving, amongst many other hobbies and charity work.
The family wishes to thank the staff of The Mary Culver Home for Visually Impaired Women; Crossroads Hospice; and The Gatesworth for the excellent care provided.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 S. Bompart Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119 with a reception to follow. A private family interment at St. Paul Churchyard was held.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Mary Culver Home for Visually Impaired Women, 221 W. Washington Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122, phone: 314-966-6034.