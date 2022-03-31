Dorothy Hall

Dorothy Frances Turner Hall, wife of the late Roy Lee Hall, died peacefully on March 19, 2022.

Born March 13, 1935, to the late James Morgan Turner and late Mildred Frances Harp Turner Peyton, she attended Thorn Hill and Peaks Mill High School.

She married the love of her life, Roy Lee Hall, on May 27, 1952, and they were married nearly 50 years until his death on March 15, 2002. Together they had four children. Dorothy and Roy were members of the Church of the Ascension in Frankfort.

Dorothy was devoted to her family and after her children were grown, she returned to school and fulfilled a childhood ambition to be a nurse. She graduated from the nursing program at Kentucky State University and worked at the VA Hospital in Lexington and then at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center until her retirement. 

She was a member of the local DAR chapter and was an avid genealogist, spending hours in libraries tracing family trees. 

Survivors include her four children, daughters, Millie Crawford (Ron); Teresa Hall; Peggy Hall (Kurt); and son, Roy Lee Hall II (Carrie); eight grandchildren, Monica Mattingly, Rachel Mattingly, Erik Mattingly, Shahram Aboonasry, Joseph Hall, Savannah Hall Propst, Celine Plessas and Audrey Plessas; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators.

