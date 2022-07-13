A celebration of life for Dorothy Hall, 87, will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of service July 23 at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Hall died March 19.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

