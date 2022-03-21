Frankfort — Dorothy Hall, 87, passed away Saturday. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements, Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

