Dorothy “Dot” Hankins, 73, of Frankfort, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville.

She retired from AT&T (formerly Bell South) with 32 years of service. After her retirement she worked at Stewart Home School for 20 years. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She would do anything for anyone anytime.

Dorothy Hankins.jpg

Dorothy Hankins
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Hankins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription