Dorothy Ann Lee Holbrook, (Dottie), age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Episcopal Church Home. Dorothy was born on Sept. 26, 1931, in

Frankfort KY to the late Raymond Gilbert Lee and Thelma Glynn Watts Lee.

Dorothy was woman ahead of her time and enjoyed a long professional career in hospitality management in Louisville that began in the 1960s at the Brown Hotel and extended to the Breckinridge Inn and Derby Dinner Playhouse. She enjoyed creating memorable events, music, singing, and spending time with her family and friends.

Dorothy was known for her elegance, grace, humor, laughter, compassion, and concern for others. Her light shone brightly. We hold memory of her resiliency, equanimity, and joy in living each moment forever within our hearts.

She is survived by her beloved children Gary L. Baxter, Karen L. Baxter, and Vicki L. Baxter; grandchildren, Lily Baxter, Paul Baxter, and Jeff Campfield; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Barclay A. Holbrook, (Dan), and Paul L. Baxter; her daughter, Romelle C. Baxter; and her siblings, Thelma Jarvis, Gerald Lee, Phyllis Lee Jewell, and Larry Lee.

A private burial will take place in Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville KY on Monday, June 7, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 800.272.3900 or https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate

