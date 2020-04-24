Private family services for Dorothy J. Barger, 91, of Sparta, will be Monday at McDonald & New Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Rest Haven Memorial Park in Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Owenton Center Activities Fund. Barger died Thursday at her home.

