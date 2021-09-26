Dorothy James Carter, age 98, of Cadiz, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Barkley Plantation in Cadiz.
Born April 3, 1923, in Bethlehem, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Vernon James. She had worked as a bookkeeper for Sorg Sheet Metal in Frankfort, Kentucky, and was a member of East Cadiz Baptist Church in Cadiz. Dorothy loved quilting, crocheting, and reading. She had even wrote an autobiography about her life. She also enjoyed traveling and researching genealogy.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Everett Carter, Sr.; son, Kenny E. Carter, Jr.; daughter, Evelyn Hudson; great-grandson, Anthony Carter; and brother, Donald James.
She is survived by her son, David (Donna) Carter of Cadiz; six grandchildren, Wayne Carter, Kelly G. (Nikki) Carter, Robin (Ralph) Stevens, Rusty (Jessie) Carter, Scott (Tammi) Hudson, Steve (Krista) Hudson; fourteen grandchildren, Christopher Carter, Tabitha Carter (Aaron) Aldridge, Michael Carter, Caroline Carter, Nathan Hudson, Rachel Hudson, Caroline Hudson, Carter Hudson, Aaron (Kelsie) Stevens, Brooklyn Stevens, Colin Stevens, Adeline Carter, Anna Grace Carter, Will Carter; and sister-in-law, Audrey James of Ohio.
Arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc., 138 Main St. in Cadiz, where the family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST, Monday, September 27, 2021. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Joe K. Johnson officiating. The committal service and burial will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST, at Dutch Tract Cemetery, 1548 Cemetery Road, Pleasureville, Ky.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Cadiz Gideons, P.O. Box 65, Cadiz, Kentucky, and East Cadiz Baptist Church, c/o Pam Alexander, 172 Allen Circle, Cadiz, KY 42211.
