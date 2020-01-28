A memorial service for Dorothy L. Newberry, 86, will be 4 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Newberry died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Newberry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription