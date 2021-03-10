Dorothy Lillian Goode Sutton.jpg

Dorothy Lillian Goode Sutton

Dorothy Lillian Goode Sutton, 95, widow of Rudolph Sutton for 57 years, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at her home. She was born on January 21, 1926, to the late Lillian and Isaac Goode of Springfield, KY.

They lived in Frankfort, KY, where she owned and operated Capital City Daycare and Fun-Time Daycare Centers in Bellepoint for 20 years. They were active members of Bellepoint, Buck Run, Central and First Baptist Churches before retiring in Winchester, KY, where they attended New Hope Baptist Church.

She is survived by two children, Lloyd A. Sutton of Pembroke, KY, and Carol Ann Willian of Winchester and their spouses; five grandchildren and their spouses; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Memorial celebration will be at Scobee Funeral Home in Winchester on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. and burial will follow at Cemetery Hill Cemetery in Springfield, KY, at 2:30 p.m. Bro. Rick Clark, Pastor of Central Baptist Church in Frankfort will officiate the services.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service.

The family is requesting in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391.

