Dorothy Louise Green Mills Miller

Dorothy Louise Green Mills Miller, age 93, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, after an illness. Dorothy passed away peacefully with her caregiver Daughter, Annette, at her side. Dorothy was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church.

Dottie was preceded in death by husbands, Emmett Mitchell Mills and Benton Miller, Jr.; her parents, D.L. and May Green; daughter, Pamela; siblings, Virginia, Byron, Elizabeth, Jack, Bob, Bill and Carolyn.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Annette Stephens, Shelbyville, Emmett “Bubba” Mills(Susan), Frankfort, Benjamin Mills (Carolyn), Taylorsville, William Mills (Susan), Albany, GA; and special friend, Patty Ethington, Shelbyville.

Also surviving are siblings, Lyland Gray, Lexington and Michael Green (Barbara), Mississippi. Dorothy had six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, eight step-great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Friday, July, 16, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Shelbyville. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until the service begins.

A lunch will be provided by the Ladies Bereavement Group at the church, following the service.

In lieu of flowers, Dorothy request expressions of sympathy be made to the Centenary United Methodist Church, 429 Main St., Shelbyville, KY 40065.

In accordance with her wishes, Dorothy has chosen cremation. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Shannon Funeral Home is in charge of Services.

