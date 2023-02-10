Dorothy Louise Thurman Hulette, age 96, passed on to eternity at home on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She looked forward to being reunited with her loved ones in heaven. Services will be held at Buck Run Baptist Church on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 1 p.m., with Rev. Dave Parks officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Buck Run Baptist Church from noon until 1 p.m. service time on Monday.

Mrs. Hulette was born in Frankfort on November 7, 1926, to the late Theodore Thurman and Florence Waits Thurman. After graduating as Valedictorian from Bald Knob High School, she went to work for the Kentucky Transportation Department.

