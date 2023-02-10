Dorothy Louise Thurman Hulette, age 96, passed on to eternity at home on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She looked forward to being reunited with her loved ones in heaven. Services will be held at Buck Run Baptist Church on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 1 p.m., with Rev. Dave Parks officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Buck Run Baptist Church from noon until 1 p.m. service time on Monday.
Mrs. Hulette was born in Frankfort on November 7, 1926, to the late Theodore Thurman and Florence Waits Thurman. After graduating as Valedictorian from Bald Knob High School, she went to work for the Kentucky Transportation Department.
As soon as he returned from the war, she married Garnett Hulette and spent the next 74 years supporting him in all of his endeavors. Through the years, she helped start a mission from Crestwood Baptist Church called East Frankfort Baptist Church. She supported the church by teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and by singing in the choir.
After her children were born, she chose to become a full-time homemaker. She volunteered for many jobs as a mom, supporting teachers, serving as a Red Cross “Gray Lady” volunteer, teaching sewing as a 4-H leader, helping host Little League players and foreign exchange students through the years.
Because the Hulettes enjoyed a friendship with Joe B. Hall, they loved traveling with the UK basketball team, witnessing many wins at home and away. In later years, she helped with many mission projects during her time as a member of the Lois Cloyd WMU group at Buck Run Baptist Church. These projects included making and giving stuffed animals to the Frankfort hospital’s emergency room for children, and sewing layettes for the hospital’s NICU.
She was also a member of the Gideon’s Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed painting, quilting, reading, gardening, crocheting and was an accomplished seamstress. She loved to cook and host big meals for family and friends. She spent her life in service to others, and will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Lesa Scott (John) and Mark Hulette (Marty); grandchildren, Jonathan Scott (Kim), Joshua Scott (Raye), and Alex, Sawyer, and Tucker Hulette; and by her great-grandchildren, Drew, Luke, Whitman, Waylon, Bebe and Lydia Scott.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garnett; and son, Douglas Scott Hulette.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jonathan Scott, Joshua Scott, Sawyer Hulette, Tucker Hulette, Jeff Hulette and Clay Hulette. Honorary pallbearers will be Alex Hulette, Russell Harris, Ted Lance, Dusty Rhodes and Tom Scott.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Buck Run Missions Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
