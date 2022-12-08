LAWRENCEBURG — Service for Dorothy Lucille Melear Stucker, 93, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Stucker died Wednesday, Dec. 7.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Stucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

