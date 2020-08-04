Private family services will be held for Dorothy Ann Willenbring Mach, 86, wife of Darrell D. Mach, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Mach died Saturday at Baptist Health Louisville. There will be no public visitation. Arrangements have been made by the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg.  

