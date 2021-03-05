Dorothy Mae Hutcherson

Dorothy Mae Wright Hutcherson, age 87, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Sherman Warfield. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Wednesday. 

Mrs. Hutcherson was born in Frankfort on October 14, 1933, to the late Robert O. Wright and Stella Harrod Wright. She retired from Union Underwear after 33 years of service. Following retirement, she worked at Capital Avenue Day Care. She was a dedicated member of Truth Baptist Church where she enjoyed church involvement. 

She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Hutcherson Meeks and Teresa Hutcherson Flaugher (Mike); grandchildren, Alan Meeks and Mikala Flaugher; and great-grandchild, Brian Bramlett, Jr. 

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Bramlett; and siblings, James Wright and David Wright. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Truth Baptist Church or Alzheimer’s Association. 

