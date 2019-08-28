LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Dorothy Mae Young Wells, 82, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Wells died Tuesday.

