Funeral services for Dorothy Newton Wainscott, 92, of Frankfort, will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Tom Troth will officiate with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until service hour.
Mrs. Wainscott died Sunday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. A native of Anderson County she worked for Union Underwear, State Farm Insurance and State Government Archives. She was a member of the Eastern Star and Hillcrest Baptist Church.
She was the daughter of Lily Mae Rucker and Russell B. Newton; and was preceded in death by son-in-law Chuck Lewis; and brother, Garnett Newton.
Survivors include her husband, Otto Wainscott, Frankfort; children, Diane (Kevin) Orther, Frankfort, Philip (Jackie) Wainscott, Harrodsburg, Janet Lewis, Frankfort, Cheryl (Robb) McGregor, Bellingham, Washington, and Benita (Ronnie) Anglin, Frankfort; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Her grandchildren will be serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 684 Devil’s Hollow Road, Frankfort, KY 40601.
You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.