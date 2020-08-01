After a long and fruitful life, Dorothy Elaine Hoover Oberst died on July 31, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born in Beaver Dam (Ohio County), Kentucky on Aug. 26, 1925, to the late Clarence Luther Hoover and Maymee Paris Hoover. 

 

Dorothy was the last of five children (Violet Dell Cassady, Karl James, Byron Lyle and Leland Star — all deceased). She was married to the late James (Jim) Oberst, and their union was blessed with four beloved children, Paul Byron deceased (soulmate Simone), Mamie Marie Travis (Ray), Albert Benedict (Lisa), and Margaret Dell Hockensmith (Tim). She loved so deeply her six grandchildren, Lauren Ashley Oberst Anderkin (Aaron), Christine Elaine Oberst Spare (A.J.), Jim Travis, Albert Benedict Oberst III, Gentry Hoover Hockensmith, and Paul David Hockensmith, and her four great-grandchildren, Avery Richard Anderkin, Amelia Martha Anderkin, Henry Albert Anderkin and Ellie Spare. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and dear friends whom she loved and made each day happier. 

 

When asked about living so long, Dorothy would say it was not her call — it just happened by living one day at a timemoment by momentHer last message to mankind was to LOVE, to make every single day countand to keep hope aliveAnd, if we can all adhere to her advice, the world will be a better place.

 

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home and an online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Oberst as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

