After a long and fruitful life, Dorothy Elaine Hoover Oberst died on July 31, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born in Beaver Dam (Ohio County), Kentucky on Aug. 26, 1925, to the late Clarence Luther Hoover and Maymee Paris Hoover.
Dorothy was the last of five children (Violet Dell Cassady, Karl James, Byron Lyle and Leland Star — all deceased). She was married to the late James (Jim) Oberst, and their union was blessed with four beloved children, Paul Byron — deceased (soulmate Simone), Mamie Marie Travis (Ray), Albert Benedict (Lisa), and Margaret Dell Hockensmith (Tim). She loved so deeply her six grandchildren, Lauren Ashley Oberst Anderkin (Aaron), Christine Elaine Oberst Spare (A.J.), Jim Travis, Albert Benedict Oberst III, Gentry Hoover Hockensmith, and Paul David Hockensmith, and her four great-grandchildren, Avery Richard Anderkin, Amelia Martha Anderkin, Henry Albert Anderkin and Ellie Spare. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and dear friends whom she loved and made each day happier.
When asked about living so long, Dorothy would say it was not her call — it just happened by living one day at a time, moment by moment. Her last message to mankind was to LOVE, to make every single day count, and to keep hope alive. And, if we can all adhere to her advice, the world will be a better place.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home and an online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.